NewTek, Wowza Unveil MediaDS Platform

SAN ANTONIO—New year, new gear from NewTek, with help from Wowza Meida Systems, as the companies announced the launch of the MediaDS distribution platform. This real-time encoding and live streaming video delivery system is a hardware and software solution merging NewTek’s live production technology with Wowza streaming software in a 1RU footprint.

The MediaDS system is designed to enable users to launch multi-channel content networks from production sites and deliver live video streams directly to viewers. It can also create a virtual CDN or edge network by connecting multiple MediaDS together through either a local area network or over IP. The system has the ability to host all required content, including web pages, and channel configuration.

Additional features of the MediaDS include support for external streaming to Facebook Live, Microsoft Azure, YouTube, Wowza CDN, Wowza Streaming Cloud and custom RTMP configurations; integrated NDI technology to support live input and output over IP; NewTek real-time video and audio production tools; and four SDI inputs supporting up to 3G 1080p.

The MediaDS is now available at a starting price of $11,995.