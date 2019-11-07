NewTek Unveils TriCaster Mini UHD Digital Production System

SAN ANTONIO—NewTek introduced the latest generation TriCaster Mini, a compact video production system that brings UHD digital production to schools, businesses and professional AV users.

“Whether you’re a student, a corporate communications manager or a seasoned video professional, TriCaster Mini has everything to get you going and make broadcast-quality shows you can stream to all your favorite social media outlets,” said Andrew Cross, president of R&D for Vizrt Group.

TriCaster Mini is a plug-and-play system that allows new video producers to start quickly and work their way into more sophisticated productions with support for resolutions up to 4K and the ability to deliver to all screens, NewTek said.

“NDI is aspect ratio, resolution and frame rate independent,” NewTek product marketing manager Matt Allard told TVBEurope. “So basically with that capability I can set up a session and I can output it square, horizontal, landscape, portrait, something that can be very friendly to output into social media tablets, social media smartphone, anything like that.”

Leveraging the software-defined visual storytelling (SDVS) concept, TriCaster Mini is small enough to take anywhere and easy to set up and begin using in minutes. Hundreds of entry-level and advanced production tools, including built-in virtual sets, animated transition effects, replay support and one-touch social media publishing are included, the company said.

The new production system provides for eight external video inputs that support any combination of compatible sources in resolutions up to 4K UHD. Its four plug-and-play NDI connections with Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) cut the time and hassle needed to power and control video, audio and tally. TriCaster Mini also offers two input modules with PoE that make it possible for users to connect existing HDMI devices as NDI-compatible sources, the company said.

The production system supports the NDI|HX Camera Application for mobile devices, available as a download from the Apple Store. The application allows users to transmit up to 4K UHD video from an iOS device via Wi-Fi as an NDI source that can be connected to TriCaster Mini systems on the network, making seamless integration of shots from iPhone-equipped teams possible, NewTek said.

TriCaster Mini will be available in November. Packages start at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $8,995.

More information is available on the NewTek website.