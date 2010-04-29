NewTek unveils LiveText 2

At the 2010 NAB Show, NewTek announced LiveText 2, an update that provides increased workflow support with the ability to send HD titles and graphics to any TriCaster portable, live production system.

LiveText 2 remote titling software with added DataLink allows operators to preproduce graphics and titles off-site or on the way to the location and deliver real-time display of scores, times, prices and other rapidly changing information, providing instant updates to TriCaster.

LiveText 2 also allows for a shared workload by creating the ability to add a dedicated titling station. Communicating directly with TriCaster, LiveText 2 provides scrolls, crawls, title pages and lower thirds to a live production or live stream.