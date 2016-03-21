NewTek Releases Network Device Interface SDK

SAN ANTONIO—After launching its Network Device Interface technology in 2015, NewTek has announced that it is now shipping a software development kit for the system. In addition, NewTek is offering a suite of free NDI software tools designed to leverage NDI and IP-based workflow capabilities.

NDI is an enabling technology for live production IP workflows over Ethernet networks and allows multiple video streams to identify and communicate with one another over IP. This can work with video mixers, graphics systems, and capture cards, and can increase the number of sources available for live production switching without directly attaching to devices, changing locations or using high-bandwidth networks.

NDI is a bi-directional standard that can operate over a GigE local area network, featuring a number of video streams on a shared connection. It also supports 4K and 16 channels of floating-point audio. The protocol comes with tools that implement video access grouping, bi-directional metadata, tally support and IP commands.

Additional features of the NDI-enabled IP workflows include a 10x increase in capacity of video signals in an IP infrastructure over SDI; the ability to natively encode video; and enable low-latency, multi-channel frame-accurate video streams.

The NewTek SDK for NDI is now available for download through ndi.newtek.com.

