NewTek Announces NDI for IP Production

SAN ANTONIO—NewTek has announced the Network Device Interface, an open standard for live production IP workflows over Ethernet networks. NDI allows multiple video systems to identify and communicate with one another over IP, and to encode, transmit and receive many streams of high-quality, low latency, frame-accurate video and audio in real-time. The new protocol is designed to benefit network-connected video devices, including video mixers, graphics systems, and capture cards.

NDI is a bi-directional standard that can operate over a GigE local area network, with many video streams on a shared connection. Its encoding algorithm is resolution and frame-rate independent, supporting 4K along with 16 channels of floating-point audio. Tools implementing video access rights, grouping, bi-directional metadata and IP commands are also available.

NDI is able to support more than 100,000 compatible systems, allowing IP connectivity between devices from a number of manufacturers, including ChyronHego, Compix, Teradek, Vizrt and more. NDI has also worked with AJA, Deltacast and Matrox to enable their capture cards to act as NDI senders or receivers; Blackmagic Design cards will also be supported. Companies like Panasonic, JVC, LiveU and more are working on NDI-based technology.

NDI connectivity will be available in Q4 2015 as a royalty free software developer kit.