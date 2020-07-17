NewTek Opens Online Product Training and Certification Program
Enrollment in NewTek University is now open
SAN ANTONIO—It may be summer, but NewTek is in a school frame of mind, announcing the launch of NewTek University, a product training and certification program that is available for interested professionals online and on-demand.
NewTek offers all materials needed for its course online, which can be accessed at any time from anywhere.
Currently, it is offering the following courses: Live Production with NewTek TriCaster class and exam; NDI and Performance Media Network class and exam; NewTek 3Play Operation class; and NewTek Production Automation.
More courses are expected to be added throughout 2020.
“NewTek University provides you with comprehensive training available nowhere else in the market. Certification in using, demonstrating and selling products from the very people who make them is truly valuable,” NewTek’s announcement reads.
Prices for the courses vary. For more information, visit www.newtek.com.
