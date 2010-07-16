News Over Wireless rolls out Yahoo! TV Widget

News Over Wireless (NOW) has made available its first Yahoo! TV Widget in partnership with WRAL in Raleigh-Durham, NC.

Consumers with Internet-connected TVs powered by the Yahoo! Widget Engine can access local news, weather, sports and more directly from the station.

Since 2004, NOW has enabled local TV partners to generate new revenue and extend their brands by placing their news and information on mobile phones and mobile Web platforms, including iPhone and Android apps. The release of the Yahoo! TV Widget opens a new door for local TV stations to reach their viewers.



Viewers with Internet-connected TVs can launch the Yahoo! Widget Engine, download the widget and browse headlines, watch on-demand video, see the latest animated weather radar and more.



