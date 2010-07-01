New York Yankees rely on RF Central wireless system for fan camera

Major League Baseball’s 2009 World Series Champion New York Yankees are using RF Central’s CMT-II, a high-definition camera-mount transmitter, and RMR-X6-II-D, a six-way diversity receiver, to enhance the game day experience for fans visiting the team’s new stadium.

RF Central’s wireless camera systems allow fans not only to see the action on the field, but also to be featured guest stars in Yankee Stadium’s in-house game day production. Yankee Stadium has a video board that’s 59ft high by 103ft wide, so fans notice right away what’s shown on the screen.