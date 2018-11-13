New Version of Grass Valley Rio Supports Dolby Vision Deliverables

TOKYO—Grass Valley today unveiled the latest version of its Rio online editing and post-production suite and is showcasing the new release at Inter BEE 2018 in Tokyo (Hall 3/3506).

The new version, Rio v4.5.3 includes support for Dolby Vision deliverables via a Dolby CMU box, which enables timeline trim passes across multiple display devices with information stored in a single XML file. The Neo panel provides access to control of all parameters with frame analysis making for faster workflows on projects with long timelines.

It also offers near lossless rendering via a new compression codec based on VC-2, which allows Rio to run from 2:1 to 6:1 compressed to disk. A standard uncompressed mode is also available. According to Grass Valley, the codec is virtually lossless across multiple renders.

Another new feature is a Canon V2.2 SL HDR/SDR update offering additional support for BT.2020 Hybrid Log Gamma color space and gamma curve to handle HDR and SDR in a single signal. New functionality with resize and debayer modes and camera name display is also offered.

Finally, the Alchemist re-speed algorithm has been updated for greater stability and improved results, the company said.