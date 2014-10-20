New Super Bright, Full HD 5.5-inch Field Monitor Introduced

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA—A hood is not needed even when working in strong sunlight when using the 18.5-inch super bright BSM-183H monitor, according to Bon. The BSM-183H contains all broadcast monitor features and offers a visible screen in any angle due to its clear screen. A small group of a camera team may shoot and move quickly with this non-hood monitor, by monitoring the screen immediately without installing a hood.

Bon has also release a new 5-inch on-camera monitor, after receiving many requests from users for a native full HD monitor which is small and light, offering waveform, vectorscope, audio level metres, user-adjustable markers, timecode, etc. Bon’s new on-camera monitor is developed to fulfil these needs with a balanced, lighter weight.

With the ability to attach a battery on the back, the monitor provides easy operation from easily accessible top buttons. Its screen automatically flips when it is upside down and H/V levels are also displayed when a user adjusts the camera angle.