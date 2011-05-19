New R&S DVMS options provide for full DVB-T2 system monitoring

The Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) DVMS compact DTV monitoring system now supports monitoring and analysis of DVB-T2 signals.

Two new options for the DVMS monitoring system allow network operators to monitor both the DVB-T2 transmitter and the signal feed via the T2 modulator interface (T2-MI) without additional equipment. The R&S DVMS supports monitoring of single-frequency networks (SFN) and of the RF spectrum (shoulder measurement).

Using the new R&S DVMS-B54 DVB-T2 receiver module option, network operators can measure and demodulate DVB-T2 signals. The R&S DVMS-K3 option makes it possible to monitor and analyze T2-MI signals via the ASI and IP interfaces of the R&S DVMS. For the IP interface, the R&S DVMS supports electrical as well as optical feeds, allowing it to be used independently of the feed circuits available in the network. In addition, the DVB-T options for shoulder and SFN measurements are now available for DVB-T2 as well.

The R&S DVMS-B54 DVB-T2 option is now available from Rohde & Schwarz. The launch of the R&S DVMS-K3 option is scheduled for June 2011.