New card from MultiDyne offers 18 HD signals over a single fiber

MultiDyne, a provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport and routing solutions, debuted its new HD-4400-CWDM at NAB 2010, which provides redundancy and control of up to 18 HD signals on one fiber. The new CWDM card is compatible with Ross Video’s expanding openGear platform.

The openGear platform is based on an open architecture, 2RU modular frame that accommodates up to 10 cards in the DFR-8310 frame and up to 20 cards in the DFR-8320 frame. MultiDyne’s HD-4400-CWDM multirate, 3Gb/s HD-SDI SMPTE fiber-optic transport system features a 4x4 matrix on both the transmitter and receiver.

With the HD-4400-CWDM card, broadcasters have access to a high number of bidirectional HD signals in their existing 2RU frame. It can be used to transport four 3Gb/s, HD-SDI signals over one fiber. This fiber can be patched to additional HD-4400-CWDM cards, for a total of 18 3Gb/s HD-SDI signals over one fiber, in just five slots. With such high density, one openGear 2RU frame can transport a total of 18 bidirectional signals (36 3Gb/s, HD-SDI signals over two fibers), making the solution ideal for high-capacity fiber trunking of 3Gb/s HD-SDI signals in any broadcast facility.