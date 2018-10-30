New Blackmagic Processor Touts 22x Faster Performance than Predecessor

FREMONT, CA.—Blackmagic Design has released the Blackmagic eGPU Pro, an external graphics processor featuring the AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 chip. It’s designed to accelerate the company’s pro creative software such as DaVinci Resolve, 3D games and VR. The company says the eGPU Pro delivers nearly twice the performance of the original Blackmagic eGPU model and up to 22x faster performance than the built-in graphics on a 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The Blackmagic eGPU Pro features a built-in AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a new DisplayPort for connecting 5K displays, HDMI 2.0, 85W of charging power and four USB 3.1 connections. The eGPU was designed in collaboration with Apple, and is designed for customers working in professional video, playing 3D games or using the latest virtual reality software.

The Blackmagic eGPU Pro will be available in November for $1,199 from apple.com.

The Blackmagic eGPU Pro features 8GB of HBM2 RAM, a 2048-bit memory interface with 410 Gbps bandwidth, and 56 discreet compute units for up to 10.5 teraflops of processing power. The AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 can fill 94 billion textured pixels per second. In addition, the Blackmagic eGPU Pro supports Metal graphics technology from Apple, which provides near-direct access to the GPU for maximizing graphics and compute performance with games and applications.

Customers running DaVinci Resolve on a 13-inch MacBook Pro will find that GPU-intensive operations, such as noise reduction, are up to 22x faster with the Blackmagic eGPU Pro, according to the company. DaVinci Resolve 15 also supports multiple GPUs as well as Metal,

For gamers and customers using VR software and headsets, the Blackmagic eGPU Pro delivers higher resolution images, higher frame rate gameplay, better lighting and more detailed textures for truly immersive experiences, even on a laptop computer. Plus, the Blackmagic eGPU Pro features a DisplayPort connection that can drive a 5K display.