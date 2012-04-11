New AQORD *LINK delivers IP video encoding for contribution, distribution

Digigram has launched AQORD *LINK, which offers a solution for encoding, decoding, storing, transcoding and streaming broadcast-quality video.

The AQORD *LINK was developed for high-quality IP video and broadcast applications, such as content contribution (point to point) — from a live event to a studio, one studio to another, studio to transmitter, or delivery to a Content Distribution Network (CDN). The encoding system is also suitable for IPTV distribution.

It delivers dual channels of broadcast-quality SD/HD streaming video at data rates of 0.5Mb/s to 20Mb/s using MPEG-TS encapsulation. The encoding system features an internal 1TB hard drive for storage and 3Gbit Ethernet RTP-UDP/IP ports for transmitting and receiving streams in either unicast or multicast.

The compact 1RU device is easy to set up and monitor through the local HMI front panel or remotely from any Web-enabled PC or XML API, letting users start, stop and manage profiles remotely through the Web interface.