Never.no to show Community TV enhancements, Interactivity Desk at CABSAT 2010

At CABSAT 2010, never.no will showcase enhancements to the Community TV platform that improve template management, paging and filtering to support handling of metadata attached to videos and enable content contributors to add Web links and embedded video.

Never.no will also highlight Interactivity Desk (ID), the software tool for on-air and off-air editorial control of interactive and participation formats in all media. ID reads various forms of viewer contribution data, including text, images, audio and video, and enables the editor to moderate, edit and sort the data before submission to the broadcast systems, blogs, Internet pages or STB/IPTV middleware.