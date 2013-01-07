NETIA's newest CMS edition on tap for BES Expo 2013

At BES Expo 2013, NETIA will show the latest version of its CMS that allows users to manage all processes within the global production environment — from editing through post and distribution — through simple, easy-to-manage workflows and task automation, accessed through a unique and easy-to-use interface.

With the NETIA CMS, users can connect all of their partners and vendors within a single production ecosystem, simplifying the sharing and managing of media assets.

The latest version of the CMS includes enriched features within its metadata management module, and its indexing and segmentation functionalities, while the new, enhanced GUI allows a greater number of fields to be personalized. In order to automate the description of audio and video content, NETIA CMS interfaces with third-party speech-to-text transcription systems. A multilingual thesaurus module available in this new CMS release ensures there are endless possibilities for describing content very precisely, in turn making it easier for users to access and retrieve specific content.

Finally, the CMS includes an enhanced administration application that further simplifies system management.

The BES Expo is scheduled for Jan. 29-31, in New Delhi, India.