NETIA to unveil upgraded MAM solution
At IBC2010, NETIA will introduce its fully upgraded suite of media asset management solutions, which enables users to streamline globally all of their production processes via simple, easy-to-manage workflows and task automation. The new software suite also allows users to connect all of their partners and vendors within a single production ecosystem.
Users can now manage all of the processes within the production environment, from editing through post and distribution, through one interface. The new Web-based interface, built on Microsoft Silverlight technology, allows for increased performance and greater security.
All modules provide for ingest and quality control; metadata extraction and tagging; search, browse and low-res proxy generation; integration with key third-party systems including QA, tape/disk-based archive, nonlinear editing, playout and traffic automation; and multiplatform delivery.
See NETIA at IBC Stand 1.A29.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox