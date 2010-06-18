Netia spotlights Manreo 2 asset management system

At CommunicAsia2010, Netia showed its Manreo 2 asset management system. Manreo features an open, scalable architecture along with all the tools needed to simplify the cataloging, indexing, accessing, and distribution of media. It is is designed to maximize productivity gains in asset management and the use of rich media, which in turn can be repurposed and published to platforms such as Web portals and mobile devices. The solution supports all industry-standard formats, ingesting content, generating browse proxies, enriching media through speech-to-text functionality and providing easy access to media.

Manreo 2 now incorporates the new NETIA Workflow Engine as well as NETIA's Hypercast Warehouse set of archiving tools, a flexible platform entirely dedicated to media asset management. This powerful archiving manager at the heart of the system interfaces with acquisition, production, automation, and storage applications.