Net Insight Partners With Calrec on Remote Production

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN—Net Insight announced a strategic partnership with Calrec Audio to simplify remote live productions. A key aspect of the partnership will integrated the Calrec RP1 Remote Production Unit with Net Insight’s Nimbra platform for quality-assured transport and precise control of audio mixes from any location.



“Most of the focus on remote production in the industry to date has been on the video side but it is audio that is much more complicated to manage,” said Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight. “Setting up different interfaces on-site is time consuming, takes greater resource and means there are many more points in the chain where faults can occur. The integration of Net Insight’s Nimbra portfolio with Calrec’s RP1 takes away all this pain. This is another key step to unlocking the full potential of remote production.”



The two companies have worked together to optimize Calrec’s Hydra2 audio and control protocols with the Nimbra platform and enable perfect connectivity on-site with no synchronization issues. RP1 provides a variety of interface formats, including SDI and AES67, which can be transported alongside control data across the Nimbra platform.



“Remote broadcasting using RP1 and Net Insight Nimbra means fewer resources are needed on site, and controlling audio from a remote console saves money on setup time, crew, logistics and equipment,” said Dave Letson, vice president of sales for Calrec.” Production can be up and running quickly thanks to the plug and play unison of just two boxes and operation does not require high-level technical expertise, and provides assured no-latency audio processing from any venue to any production base.”



The integration provides immediate workflow efficiency advantages for Net Insight customers in the field and will be offered as a turnkey solution for new customers.



The versatility of the combined solution means productions can connect via analogue, AES, MADI, SDI, and the latest AoIP solutions from AES67, and SMPTE 2022 and transport remotely over IP. With all DSP processing for monitor mixes taken care of on-site, the transmission console at base can concentrate purely on the main program mix.



The workflow partnership will be a highlighted demonstration at IBC 2017.