NeoGroupe to unveil NeoScreener TV, highlight custom software development

At IBC2011, NeoGroupe will showcase its latest software development and highlight its newly announced custom applications division dedicated to tailored development services for media industry.

The company’s new application software releases include:

• NeoScreener TV, developed in partnership with Media Broadcast Technology (MBT), enables the reception of audience reaction in real time. It moderates and publishes comments as captions on the television broadcast.

• NeoScreener for Telos VX call-management solution now supports the Telos VX and also features VOIP capabilities.

• NeoWinners Version 3 Television and Radio, a major release that provides a range of enhancements including a new, more intuitive interface; support for major RDBMSs (Microsoft SQL, Oracle, MySQL, DB2, Informix, AS/400) for easy, tight integration in an IT environment; and multichannel contest management.

See NeoGroupe at IBC2011 Stand 8.D29.