NeoGroupe adds customization to software

NeoGroupe of France has set up a custom division for interactive broadcast applications covering sales, production, broadcasting, verification and notifications. The customized solutions will be built around NeoGroupe’s existing software portfolio, which is being enhanced with new features to be unveiled at the BroadcastAsia2011 exhibition in Singapore in June.

The enhancements will include the latest release of NeoScreener TV, which supports live audience reaction through real-time text-to-screen conversion, allowing moderation and publication of comments as captions within the broadcast. There is also a new release of the NeoWinners customer relationship management system that supports multichannel contest management with new Internet distribution capabilities to increase audience loyalty.