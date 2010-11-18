NECN adopts Volicon Observer Enterprise to verify ads, evaluate programming

NECN, a regional cable network serving viewers in all six New England states, has chosen the Volicon Observer Enterprise to provide automatic, 24/7 video monitoring and recording for its two HD channels.

By providing Web access to any authorized user who needs to view the aired video, the Observer Enterprise has given NECN a method for performing a variety of tasks, including advertising verification and programming evaluation.

The Observer Enterprise is a digital video logging and monitoring solution that offers an enterprise-grade automated record-and-search capability for a wide range of compliance, media monitoring, quality management and content verification tasks.

The system continuously records and creates a log of all aired content over NECN's two HD channels that can be easily searched upon and accessed by any user in the operation using either the Observer's streamlined new multiplatform Microsoft Silverlight-based interface or the system's traditional Observer Enterprise-level interface.