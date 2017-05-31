NBC Universal and Cineo Lighting Team on LightBlade LED

UNIVERSAL CITY, CALIF.—A partnership between NBC Universal and Cineo Lighting has resulted in the development of a new LED production lighting system, the LightBlade.

The LightBlade series of lights are available in three configurations: the LB50 stand-alone linear source; the LB1K, an integrated 4x4-foot soft source; and the LightBlade Ladder Light, which is based on NBC Universal’s backdrop lighting system. The 50 W, 1.5x48-inch light engines can operate in a variety of physical layouts, including stand-alone operation.

Additional features of the LightBlade products include reference-quality variable white light from 2700K to 6500K; color rendering with CRI>90, R9>95, and a saturated color engine that works with high-CRI white light.

More products are currently be developed for use on location and on stage.

NBC Universal and Cineo Lighting are showcasing the new LightBlade lights at Cine Gear Expo in Stage 14 at booth S126.