NAB Show NY: EditShare to Feature Storage and MAM Solutions

BOSTON, Mass.—At NAB Show New York EditShare will showcase its EFS scale-out intelligent shared storage solutions and Flow media asset management, which is now compatible with third-party storage.

The XStream EFS storage family of products allows collaboration with creative editing/compositing and grading solutions and features native drivers for Windows, Mac and Linux platforms, mitigating performance degradation compared to standard IT transactional hardware that leverages sharing protocols such as SMB or NFS.

New capabilities for XStream EFS storage solutions emphasize security and accountability. The company says the EFS XStream Auditing dashboard is the industry’s first purpose-built scale out storage solution with auditing designed for the media and entertainment market and to deter cybercriminals by providing system administrators with a digital footprint of all file interactions.

The new software-defined Flow, now available, has been re-engineered for non-EditShare storage environments such as Avid NEXIS, StorageDNA and Amazon S3. Bringing search, browse and retrieve capabilities as well as tools to assemble media to static media storage, the new software-defined MAM platform maximizes the value of customers’ existing storage infrastructure by adding an intelligent media management layer that the company says can manage millions of assets across multiple storage tiers in different locations.

EditShare will be on the show floor in booth N332.

