NAB Show New York: Comrex Adds to Audio Over IP Product Line

DEVENS, MASS.—Comrex will showcase ACCESS NX, the company’s latest addition to the ACCESS codec line at the upcoming NAB Show New York. ACCESS NX has been designed from the ground up to accommodate the technological advances in IP audio transmission. ACCESS NX features an all-new hardware platform that is optimized for running CrossLock.

The company will also feature the Opal IP audio gateway, which provides near-studio quality audio with consumer grade equipment. It is suitable for coordinating call-ins with guests who have no technical experience. Guests can connect by clicking a link. Opal makes it possible to do long interview segments in HD voice quality, without requiring guests to install apps or fiddle with settings.

Comrex will also demo the LiveShot codec, which delivers low-latency video and audio over a range of IP networks, and is capable of providing two-way media simultaneously. At only 3 pounds, LiveShot is versatile for a range of applications, even over challenging connections.

Comrex will be on the show floor in booth N820. Visit the NAB Show New York website for more information.