NAB Show NY: Black Box to Highlight New KVM Products for M&E, Gaming

NEW YORK—During NAB Show NY, Oct. 19-20 at the Javits Center in New York, Black Box will spotlight new products for its KVM over IP platform. .

The recently announced Black Box Emerald GE leverages PC-over-IP (PCoIP) Ultra technology to enable multiple users to connect simultaneously and control a virtual machine (VM) just as they would a physical system. With extremely low bandwidth requirements, the system supports remote access through both local and wide area networks (LANs and WANs).

Pairing seamlessly with the Emerald KVM-over-IP platform, Emerald GE supports VM sharing while ensuring a secure, high-definition and highly responsive computing experience. Unlocking collaboration across physical machines and VMs, Emerald GE empowers broadcasters to work together more efficiently in remote production scenarios.

Also shown will be the Emerald VUE 4K multiviewer, which unites KVM switching with quad multiviewing to enable simultaneous monitoring of four DisplayPort video sources across two screens at exceptional 4K60 image quality. The system is ideal for production environments where space is limited, as it allows users to arrange windows freely on the screen or in preconfigured screen layouts such as full-screen, quad-view or picture-in-picture (PiP). Real-time switching between sources via keyboard, API or GPIO — or with the Black Box Glide & Switch capability — gives producers, engineers and editors convenient control over the production process.

Black Box will also spotlight its Emerald KVM-over-IP platform, which serves as an infinitely scalable universal access system, giving users the flexibility to connect to both physical and virtual machines from any location at any time, which allows for optimized studio infrastructure and workflows. Advanced security and market-leading low-bandwidth consumption allow maximum expandability, incorporating remote users, remote productions and distributed control rooms.

Interoperability between 4K and HD video and one-touch setup of control rooms, combined with a high degree of automation through Emerald's APIs, give users valuable flexibility and ease of use in managing signals and format types to deliver content with an innovative look and feel — all while preserving investment in existing IT equipment.

Another booth highlight is Black Box Boxilla enterprise-level KVM manager, which makes it easy for users to control and monitor an unlimited number of Emerald devices and software solutions. With its intuitive and visually appealing dashboard, Boxilla offers a simple, complete solution for monitoring system performance, configuring proactive security alerts, checking on real-time device status and identifying active devices, connections and users, as well as their current bandwidth usage.

To offer a precise view of network bandwidth, Boxilla also provides at-a-glance access to dropped frames, round-trip time and other critical system and device data. With these capabilities and the system’s ease of use, administrators can proactively identify and resolve issues before they compromise the performance and the user experience.

“We look forward to bringing exciting new products such as Emerald GE and Emerald VUE to NAB Show New York and to showcasing the exceptional performance and capabilities of the full Emerald KVM-over-IP platform and Boxilla management system, said John Hickey, Senior Director of R&D and KVM Systems at Black Box. "With these robust, flexible solutions, our customers are able to address the challenges of any modern workflow across any media or entertainment application.”

Black Box will be in Booth 1921 at the show. Click here to register for NAB Show NY.