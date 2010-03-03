MultiDyne to Unveil Lightbox 3D

MultiDyne Lightbox 3D

MultiDyne will introduce its Lightbox 3D field fiber transport system at the NAB Show. The Lightbox 3D offers more signal paths for HD video, audio, and data and is fully customizable, offering virtually any signal configuration, so it can be configured for even the most complicated 3D shoots. It can be linked via tactical fiber cable to the MultiDyne DVM-2500, HD-1500, HD-3000 and HEMC-4000 multiplexers. It addresses the unique transport needs of 3D production while maintaining the ruggedness and configurability of the standard Lightbox.



