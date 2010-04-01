MultiDyne to unveil DVI-6000 Single, Dual Link

MultiDyne will introduce the DVI–6000 Single and Dual Link, long–haul, fiber-optic transport solution for high-quality RGB-HV and DVI-D with a DVI-I interface, at the 2010 NAB Show.

Well suited for keeping video and audio communications secure in command and control facilities, the DVI–6000 Single Link supports up to 1920 x 1200. The Dual Link supports up to 2560 x 1600 resolution over a single fiber. Optional stereo audio and bidirectional data for monitor control also is available. The DVI-6000 transports a pixel-for-pixel image with no frame dropping up to WUXGA, 1920 x 1200, and enables 24-bits for all scan rates with no contouring or bit reduction at a high scan rate.

