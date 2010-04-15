MSE unveils Hot Flags

Matthews Studio Equipment (MSE) introduced the Hot Flags, a line of heat-resistant flags for use with high-temperature lighting fixtures, at the 2010 NAB Show.

Manufactured from a patented, thermal-resistant fabric, MSE Hot Flags will allow precise cutting of a light that’s relatively close to large, heat-producing HMI or tungsten fixtures.

The company also unveiled Extendellini, which makes gripping capabilities even greater. By simply removing the movable jaw, spin handle and bushing from the Matthellini Clamp and securing the new Extendellini to the thread of the clamp, users can increase the gripping range by almost a foot.

The MSE MICROgrip is designed for the studio for table-top and product imaging as well as miniature work.