Mosart Medialab to demonstrate newscast automation at News Xchange

Mosart Medialab has announced it will showcase the Mosart automation system at the News Xchange show in Barcelona, Nov. 14-16.

Simplifying the many control tasks within the broadcast production chain, Mosart automation enables the human resources within a news organization to focus on creativity and content production, rather than on technical tasks. In addition to enabling as few as one operator to run a newscast, the system provides the flexibility needed to handle breaking news.

Mosart automation is installed in more than 50 news control rooms worldwide. The system is used by Sky Sport News HD in Germany; ARD for Tagesschau; Al Jazeera in the Balkans; BBC World; Nordic public broadcasters including NRK, YLE, SVT, and DR; and the large commercial broadcasters including TV4, TV 2 Norway, and TV 2 Denmark. This list grows longer every month.

Throughout the News Xchange show, Mosart representatives will be on hand to provide in-depth demonstrations and answer any questions about how Mosart automation serves as a valuable editorial tool in the newsroom environment.