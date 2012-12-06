Mosart Medialab showcases automation system

Mosart Medialab showcased its Mosart automation system at the News Xchange show last month in Barcelona.

Mosart demonstrated how flexibility and support for the widest range of newsroom computer systems and broadcast devices make the Mosart automation system a powerful, economical solution for simple creation and delivery of news broadcasts.

Simplifying the many control tasks within the broadcast production chain, Mosart automation enables the human resources within a news organization to focus on creativity and content production, rather than on technical tasks.

In addition to enabling as few as one operator to run a newscast, the system provides the flexibility needed to handle breaking news.