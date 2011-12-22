MOOV works with Sunset+Vine on horse racing production

Chyron has announced that graphics provider MOOV, a customer of its HyperX3 on-air graphics systems, will be working with leading sports television production company Sunset+Vine on BBC Horse Racing productions. The contract begins with the 2011 Welsh Grand National at the Chepstow Racecourse on Dec. 27, and includes three of the country’s biggest events, the 2012 Grand National at Aintree, the Derby at Epsom Downs, and Royal Ascot.

Throughout the complete BBC Horse Racing broadcast schedule, MOOV will provide in-race graphics, including detailed information on each horse, such as the jockey, trainer, and recent form, as well as the latest betting and results information, and presentation graphics such as interview straps and promos. For two new sequences — "Coming Up" and "Runners and Riders" — MOOV will combine a live video source from an EVS system with live information such as headlines and real-time betting information. The company will also provide a telestrator, which allows freehand drawing over a moving image, and custom horse racing software that interfaces with PA Sport, the official provider of racing data.

During each racing event, the production team will use two Chyron HyperX3 systems connected to the racing database interface software, which means either system can call up live betting and results graphics, or lower-frame straps for interviews and other features. One system will be used on the main race coverage, while the other is used for all pre- and post-race work. MOOV will add a third HyperX3 system for the Grand National event, using it exclusively for graphics on the race replay.