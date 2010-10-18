MOG Technologies teams with Avid for ingest solutions

After years of collaboration between both companies, MOG Technologies and Avid have officially formed an alliance to develop integrated hardware and software ingest, and recording solutions for live and post-production environments. The new solutions will include MOG’s mxfSPEEDRAIL software implemented into systems like the Avid Interplay platform.

While mxfSPEEDRAIL F1000 ingests file-based media from any location into any shared storage solution, the mxfSPEEDRAIL S1000 can be used to record SDI from multiple video channels and generate multiple high-res and proxy video formats, with metadata and locators. Both systems work with SD and HD formats and enable rich metadata workflows throughout an Avid production chain, from planning up to distribution. Plus, exclusive “edit-while-write” technology allows editors to start working before ingests have completed, regardless of the video format and workflow.

The Avid multiresolution features are also improved by mxfSPEEDRAIL and its efficiency to ingest and capture proxy video material. Offline editing workflows are straightforward: After the editors have finished editing over the proxies, mxfSPEEDRAIL F1000 can ingest only the required high-quality material, minimizing lengthy ingest processes.

In addition, the integration with Interplay and the easy control and configuration via the mxfSPEEDRAIL local or Web-based GUI help streamline workflows across the network.