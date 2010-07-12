MobiTV helps stream over 88 million minutes of live World Cup coverage

Looking like it will break its 2009 record of approximately 2 billion minutes streamed over the Internet via mobile platforms, MobiTV has streamed more than 88 million minutes of World Cup coverage of the global tournament through July 2. The company said that’s equivalent to one viewer spending 61,111 consecutive days in front of the TV.

MobiTV’s technology platform delivers more than 1200 live sporting events per year. The World Cup tournament, which aired on ESPN Mobile TV, is MobiTV’s highest performing live event to date.

Aside from supporting such content volume, MobiTV’s technology platform has also proven its flexibility, operating across more than 250 devices, all four major U.S. wireless carriers and every major mobile operating system. This includes the iOS, Android, BlackBerry OS, Windows Mobile, and Web OS.