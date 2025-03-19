LTN to Highlight Features of its Video-First network at 2025 NAB Show

COLUMBIA, Md.—LTN will unveil live sports, channel distribution, and real-time content versioning technologies designed to drive revenue for sports leagues, content owners, and streaming platforms at the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 6-9.

LTN will present its uniquely integrated solutions to maximize media rights value, expand channel distribution capabilities, and boost FAST channel revenue with live sports and news. Trusted by major broadcasters and sports organizations like TelevisaUnivision, DAZN, World Surf League, and Pro Volleyball Federation, LTN’s purpose-built global video IP network delivers scalable, reliable, and seamless content distribution.

“Our new custom solutions reflect a reinvigorated focus on revenue enablement for sports and media companies of all sizes,” said Chris Myers, LTN EVP, CRO. “Content providers need ways to quickly create FAST channels and drive additional revenue from live sports and news. Sports leagues want to grow globally with affordable ways to produce content once and engage limitless rights buyers and digital audiences. We’re excited to share unique technologies that deliver unparalleled value and power trusted partnerships at NAB Show 2025.”

Demo stations will highlight game-changing features of the LTN platform:

Live Sports

LTN’s single-source platform empowers sports organizations, rights holders, and industry leaders to minimize complexity and third-party risk, while maximizing flexibility. LTN will demonstrate comprehensive capabilities like:

Flexible signal acquisition using the LTN Network, fiber, satellite, SRT, and other protocols

Real-time signal monitoring of multiple feeds in the built-in Watch Portal

Real-time customization of video and audio for different audiences and platforms

Easy ad insertion workflows that account for unpredictable commercial breaks

Dynamic support from fully managed workflows to stand-alone tech

Channel Distribution

LTN’s purpose-built global video network provides efficient, scalable content distribution with the reliability of satellite and the unmatched control, flexibility, and reach of IP. At NAB, LTN will showcase:

Group management that makes it easy to deploy 10 channels to 100 locations or scale 1 channel to 1,000 locations

Tools that provide maximum visibility throughout the signal chain

Seamlessly enrich and customize content, including blackout management, during transport

Built-in diversity, redundancy, and streamlined implementation of the LTN ecosystem

FAST Channels

The FAST demo will showcase how LTN’s advanced solutions drive viewership, monetization, and growth through:

Ability to build new FAST channels in hours, not days

Full transparency from content acquisition to destination—even for 25 channels or more

Tailored workflows that automate the creation and deployment of enriched FAST channels

Flexible APIs that integrate into customer ecosystems and seamlessly connect all services

LTN says its IP network is built exclusively to create, customize, deliver, and monetize live video at scale. LTN has powered over 150,000 hours of produced live events and distributes 78.5 million hours of live content annually.

LTN will be in Booth W2601 in the West Hall of the LVCC.