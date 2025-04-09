TV5Monde Info Launches in the U.S. on Sling Freestream

LOS ANGELES—TV5Monde, the global French-language entertainment network has launched its newest free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel in the U.S, an international news channel TV5Monde Info.

TV5Monde Info joins TV5Monde Voyage as TV5Monde’s second FAST channel available in the U.S.

It is now part of the Sling Freestream platform, delivering the latest daily international news and current affairs programs produced by the TV5Monde news team, as well as newscasts from its partner stations, including TV5 Québec Canada, Radio-Canada, Télé-Québec, France Télévisions, RTS, RTBF, and TV Monaco. Plus, get a unique perspective from the francophone world with popular shows such as: 64 minutes, TV5Monde Le Journal, L’Invité, Objectif Monde and more.

TV5Monde is available in 437 million homes with 64 million weekly viewers across 217 countries and territories worldwide,

“The addition of the TV5Monde Info FAST Channel will continue to bring value to our longstanding partnership with Sling TV, and we look forward to providing continued access to international news from the unique francophone perspective to our audience. Alongside TV5Monde Info and TV5Monde Voyage, we look forward to continuing to find new ways to engage with viewers through FAST,” said TV5Monde executive vice president of global growth & business development and CEO, TV5Monde USA, Patrice Courtaban.

Aside from TV5Monde Info and TV5Monde Voyage, TV5Monde operates the world’s largest French-language streaming platform, TV5Mondeplus.