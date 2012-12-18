Mobeon Selects Telestream and Matrox

NEVADA CITY, CALIF. and MONTREAL, CANADA – Telestream and Matrox Video Products Group announced that Mobeon has selected Wirecast Pro and Matrox VS4T to live stream the World Latin Dance Cup finals. The 3rd Annual World Latin Dance Cup Competition Finals hosts dancers from all over the world who gathered in Miami, Florida Dec.13-15.



Last month Telestream and Matrox announced turnkey live video streaming solutions based on Wirecast Pro for Windows live streaming production software and the Matrox VS4 four-channel video capture card available from Certifled System Builders starting under $5,000.



Mobeon said it was selected to stream the World Latin Dance Cup this year because of its experience in live video productions and its success streaming last year’s event for Albert Torres Productions. To view live streams from the 3rd Annual World Latin Dance Cup 2012 Competition, visit https://www.facebook.com/WorldLatinDanceCup.