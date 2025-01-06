MiTM and Munich Media Operations Tap TAG for Cloud-Based Workflows

MUNICH—Broadcast technology is constantly evolving and staying ahead of the curve is one of the keys to our success at Munich Media Operations, a media-services company for sports, media and advertising; and MiTM, which provides consulting services, project management, system planning, integration and training to the broadcast industry.

Our mission has always been to embrace innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions. One example of that innovation has been partnering with TAG Video Systems and deploying their Realtime Monitoring Platform. It has been a key differentiator, enabling seamless integration, unparalleled flexibility and efficiencies across all of our operations.

Managing Many Games

Before implementing TAG’s solution, we faced significant hurdles. Our previous system, while functional, required extensive manual configuration and often delivered unreliable results. It became clear we needed a more dependable and scalable solution, one that could adapt to the growing complexity of our workflows and provide actionable insights in real time.

At the heart of our operations is the efficient monitoring and management of high volumes of transport streams. With up to 40 concurrent games on a busy weekend and streams crossing multiple touchpoints, our previous monitoring system couldn’t keep pace with the increasing demands. We needed a solution that would address our immediate challenges and future-proof our infrastructure.

Industry peers we consulted with vouched for TAG’s robust capabilities and scalability. Early demonstrations highlighted TAG’s ability to handle diverse formats, such as SMPTE ST 2110 and NDI, while providing a cloud-based infrastructure that aligned perfectly with our vision. The flexibility TAG offered in deploying virtual instances on Amazon Web Services (AWS) was a key deciding factor.

From the outset, TAG impressed us with their responsiveness and understanding of our unique requirements. During the evaluation phase, the company worked closely with us to address initial concerns, ensuring a seamless transition to its platform.

TAG’s monitoring platform quickly became integral to our operations. We initially deployed 50 licenses, focusing on monitoring incoming feeds for our primary client, a major German telecom company. As our client base and operations expanded, so did our reliance on TAG. Today, we manage over 500 licenses, monitoring hundreds of streams with unmatched reliability and efficiency.

Monitoring in the Cloud

One standout feature has been TAG’s ability to centralize monitoring and visualization in the cloud. This capability has transformed our workflows, enabling us to operate remotely with minimal on-site requirements. For instance, operators can now monitor streams from anywhere, drastically reducing the need for complex physical setups.

TAG’s flexibility also extends to managing unique workflows. For Munich Media and MiTM, we developed a cloud-based solution where every signal crosses our system at least once. TAG’s platform allowed us to visualize, analyze, and alert operators of potential issues, ensuring efficiency in every part of the IP workflow.

Overall, the impact of TAG’s solution on our operations has been very positive because it grows with us: Whether monitoring 30 streams or 500, the system performs consistently, without bottlenecks. In addition, TAG’s cloud-based architecture enables rapid deployment and flexible remote operations—we can move from one production site to another seamlessly, using only monitors and an internet connection. It also provides operational efficiency with automated alerts and in-depth analysis allowing our operators to resolve issues quickly, minimizing downtime and improving service quality.

One noteworthy instance of TAG’s support came early in our partnership. A cultural difference in audio-channel configurations could have negatively impacted a critical live event. TAG’s team not only resolved the issue promptly but also provided detailed guidance to prevent future occurrences.

This level of dedication is just one of many examples of our close collaboration.

As the broadcast industry continues to evolve, we’re confident in our ability to adapt, innovate and lead. TAG solutions empower us to push boundaries, bringing flexibility, efficiency, and reliability to every project we undertake.

More information is available at tagvs.com.