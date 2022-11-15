TAG Upgrades Its Monitoring Visualization Platform

TEL AVIV—TAG Video Systems has released a series of upgrades, enhancements and added support to its Realtime Media Monitoring Platform that are designed to improve the monitoring of live productions.

The suite of live production tools has been incorporated into the recent version of the Company's MCM (Multichannel Monitoring System) and addresses all aspects of live production including cloud, hybrid and remote operation.

The platform was recently selected by FOX Sports as its monitoring and visualization provider at the world’s greatest sporting event in Qatar.

“TAG is committed to providing our customers with the tools they need to stay successful in the highly competitive live production space,” stated Paul Briscoe, chief architect for TAG Video Systems. “Most of the improvements and enhancements to our platform are the result of close contact with our customers and our ability to provide them with what they need to cut through the complexity of these complicated workflows and keep them ahead of the curve when dealing with emerging formats and technologies. TAG’s platform offers the perfect solution for ensuring the integrity of a live application.”

Notable improvements to MCM, include: