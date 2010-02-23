Miranda to highlight loudness control at NAB

Miranda Technologies will highlight multiple new products at the 2010 NAB Show including loudness control solutions, space- and energy-efficient multiviewers and audio processing for NVISION enterprise-class routers.

Miranda will offer three distinct Automatic Loudness Control (ALC) solutions: ALC with Linear Acoustic AEROMAX processing, ALC with Jünger Level Magic processing and ALC with Miranda’s low-cost, high-performance, wide-band audio processing. In each case, operation can be based on either “set-and-forget” or actively managed processing modes, with playout automation driving a bypass mode or different profiles.

Also on display will be the Kaleido-Modular, the company’s most space- and energy-efficient multiviewer system, with up to 20 multiviewer outputs per 3RU frame, consuming less than 300W in total.

Miranda’s NVISION 8500 enterprise-class routers (3Gb/s/HD/SD/ASI/AES) will be shown with integrated audio processing, including de-embedding, shuffling, break-away and re-embedding capabilities. Using new hybrid switching technology, every frame in the router family can now de-embed, route and re-embed up to 16 channels of mono audio per video input, and output in a completely nonblocking audio/video switch.

