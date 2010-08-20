Miranda multiviewer series now displays up to 24 pictures per monitor

At the upcoming IBC conference in Amsterdam (Hall 8, Stand B80), Miranda Technologies will demonstrate a new cascading feature for its Kaleido-Modular multiviewer platform, which gives users the choice to monitor four, eight, 16 or 24 video sources per display panel.

The new Kaleido-Modular range offers a series of modules to create multiviewers ranging from a quad-split, all the way up to the largest monitoring system with thousands of inputs and hundreds of displays. The design also allows individual monitors to be configured cost-effectively.

Designed around small building blocks with eight video inputs and dual monitor outputs, the Kaleido-Modular multiviewer offers easy maintenance and outstanding resilience due to its small failure block.

Kaleido-Modular offers a delay of less than half a frame, silent operation and outstanding picture quality. It can also be used for monitoring stereoscopic 3-D, including dual 1.5Gb/s and dual 3Gb/s signals. The multiviewer is also very space and energy efficient, with up to 20 multiviewer outputs per 3RU (Densité) frame, and consuming less than 300W in total.

For larger monitoring requirements, Kaleido-Modular can be expanded up to 288 multiviewer outputs when connected to an upstream NVISION, or third party, router. An integrated routing and multiviewer system can be controlled effectively using one or more RCP-200 remote control panels.