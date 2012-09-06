Miranda introduces ITX playout hardware

Miranda Technologies has launched iTX Playout Appliance, a dedicated hardware foundation for Miranda’s iTX automated playout platform.

The Miranda iTX Playout Appliance is a robust, 1RU hardware device that now provides existing and prospective iTX customers the convenience of a single call system for software, hardware and support — with a choice of the new iTX appliance or an HP self-provisioned server — simplifying ordering, installation and deployment of an iTX automated playout system.

The iTX Playout Appliance is available in single- or dual-channel configurations. It supports standard iTX channel packages and optional plug-ins, powerful real-time graphics, embedded DolbyD and E processing and ANC data such as captions, watermarking and SCTE 104 messaging.

Other benefits include fault-tolerant RAID 10 disk storage, a fast loading, performance enhancing solid-state system drive and dual, user-replaceable power supplies.