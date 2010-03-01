Minnetonka Audio ships new version of AudioTools

Minnetonka Audio, a specialist in broadcast surround-sound applications, has announced the release of a new version of its AudioTools Audio Workflow Engine software that runs on Apple’s Mac OS 10.6 Snow Leopard.

AudioTools AWE is a low-cost solution for the automated alteration of digital audio assets. Existing files can be post–processed or repurposed quickly and easily, in a predefined way. With over two dozen different signal and file processing functions, AudioTools AWE allows broadcasters to specify an end-to-end file handling and DSP chain of actions that can be run in an unattended fashion.

With 11 new features to enhance operation, AudioTools AWE version 1.5 significantly reduces an engineer’s need to perform repetitive tasks. Via the Output Sets feature, a single interleaved source file can be deinterleaved, processed through a complex DSP chain including VST plug–ins, and then delivered as multiple output files in multiple formats simultaneously. Output formats include AIFF, AC-3, AU, MP3, SDII, W64 and WAV.

AudioTools AWE version 1.5 also speeds surround-sound jobs with improved multichannel I/O handling. Support has been added for upmixing plug-ins that generate multiple output files from stereo sources. Hot folders, directories automatically watched by AWE for source file additions, are now surround-aware as well.

Version 1.5 of the AudioTools AWE automated signal processing package is a free upgrade for existing users.