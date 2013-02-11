MediaSilo to Unveil Workflow Automation Platform at the 2013 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, MediaSilo will unveil a new workflow automation platform that gives creative professionals a simple way to build customized, end-to-end video workflows, including automated and human tasks. It also has an online user interface for task management.



MediaSilo will also show: a new digital dailies solution, a tool for editing rough cuts based on video transcripts, and an iPad app that gives users access to their centrally stored media assets from anywhere.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. MediaSilo will be at booth SU10114.



