Mediaproxy to Show LogServer Upgrades at 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Mediaproxy plans to feature upgrades for its LogServer logging, monitoring and analysis system at the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The company will highlight its path forward toward support for the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of IP-based media transport and production standards, including ST 2110-20, -30 and -40 as well as the new compressed video essence ST 2110-22 standard for 4K HDR sources.

LogServer already supports SMPTE ST 2022-6 for logging and the Monwall multipanel live streaming multiviewer.

The company is now also offering ST 2022-7 support for seamless protection switching to provide flexibility even in virtual environments. LogServer also supports the Ember+ control protocol to avoid manual intervention in source switching, enhancing monitoring automation and redundancy.

Mediaproxy also plans to preview new technology that allows for AI detection against recorded content, showcase the latest version of its Monwall hybrid IP multiviewer and unveil a set of new APIs to automate news production and event monitoring workflows.

See Mediaproxy in 2020 NAB Show booth SU8502 from April 18-22 in Las Vegas.