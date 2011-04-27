Mediaproxy rolls out LogServer Version 7.8
Broadcast, compliance-logging and content-monitoring solutions provider Mediaproxy has launched Version 7.8 of its flagship LogServer and LogServer ASI system.
Mediaproxy’s commitment to ASI and IP-based logging continues with this new release. ASI and IP-based logging allow for access to all metadata present in the entire transport stream and provide a rich logging and monitoring experience.
New Version 7.8 features include ASI playout for live streaming and replay for analysis of actual transmission; extensive display of all transport stream data for quality assurance; detailed user audit reports; and integrated transcoding engine with support for export to multiple formats for mobile devices, NLE and MAM systems.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox