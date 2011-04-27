Mediaproxy rolls out LogServer Version 7.8

Broadcast, compliance-logging and content-monitoring solutions provider Mediaproxy has launched Version 7.8 of its flagship LogServer and LogServer ASI system.

Mediaproxy’s commitment to ASI and IP-based logging continues with this new release. ASI and IP-based logging allow for access to all metadata present in the entire transport stream and provide a rich logging and monitoring experience.

New Version 7.8 features include ASI playout for live streaming and replay for analysis of actual transmission; extensive display of all transport stream data for quality assurance; detailed user audit reports; and integrated transcoding engine with support for export to multiple formats for mobile devices, NLE and MAM systems.