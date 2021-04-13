MediaKind Integrates Zixi SDVP into CE Mini for IP Delivery

WALTHAM, Mass.—Zixi and MediaKind are collaborating to integrate Zixi’s Software-Defined Video Platform with MediaKind’s CE Mini contribution encoder to assist with IP video delivery.

Zixi SDVP has been natively integrated into all MediaKind CE Mini encoders as standard. This enables users of the CE Mini encoders to stream to any deployed Zixi Broadcaster. Zixi ZEN Master is also integrated, allowing users to manage large-scale configurations and orchestrate, analyze, monitor, alert and report on live video streams and devices across the Zixi Enabled Network.

The Zixi protocol is designed to adjust to varying network conditions and uses patented Forward Error Correction techniques for error-free video transport over IP. It also has DTLS and AES encryption, allows for protected multicast transport, provides bandwidth efficiency and enables encoder backpressure.

“We are happy to partner with Zixi and deliver best in class solutions to the market, that will allow our customers to seamlessly leverage proven architectures with market tested technology,” said Boris Felts, head of products, MediaKind.