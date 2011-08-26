Mayah to unveil SendIt4 online audio platform at IBC

Mayah Communications has announced the imminent launch of SendIt4, an online community platform that allows real-time audio communication over the Internet with professional-grade broadcasting sound quality and minimum latency. It is also a networking and promotion platform for recording studios, voice talents and reporters.

The connectivity of the SendIt4 relies on standards-based SIP techniques widely adopted by the professional community for Audio-over-IP. However, the audio encoding used by SendIt4 platform includes the FlashCast Low Delay Algorithm, which is only available within MAYAH family.

SendIt4 is an evolving, community-based AoIP platform. In its present form, it offers live audio connections in mono between two, three or four participants for any PC or Mac user. Four different quality profiles enable optimum utilization of anything from narrow to broadband channels, all optimized for extreme low latency communication over the public Internet.

Subscriptions to SendIt4 are very low in cost. The next step in its evolution, to be rolled out later in 2011, will provide compatibility with the hardware codecs from the current Mayah portfolio, including CENTAURI III, C11 and others.

At the upcoming IBC show in Amsterdam, Mayah will be showing SendIt4, along with its C11 audio codecs, Sporty reporter codec, and Flashman II recorder and IP audio codec. They can be found in Hall 8, Stand B94.