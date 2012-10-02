MAXON CINEMA 4D Release 14 now available

MAXON has announced the immediate availability of CINEMA 4D Release 14, the next generation of its 3D motion graphics, visual effects, painting, and rendering software application. CINEMA 4D R14 delivers eagerly awaited features including a new, fully integrated sculpting system, new camera matching functionality, the debut of exchange plugins to two key applications — The Foundry NUKE and Adobe Photoshop Extended — improved integration with Adobe After Effects and a huge number of other powerful workflow feature enhancements.

MAXON’s leading 3D painting application, BodyPaint 3D, has also received a major upgrade to R14, which includes many features of its sister product CINEMA 4D R14. The major addition to BodyPaint 3D R14 is the all-new sculpting toolset, which allows users to add details and refinements to their models and bake displacement and normal textures for use in their main 3D application.

Availability and Upgrade Path

CINEMA 4D Release 14 and BodyPaint 3D Release 14 are available through MAXON and its authorized dealers. Pricing and upgrade information is available at www.maxon.net.