Matrox Unveiling M264 Encoder Card at InfoComm &CCW

MONTREAL—With three conferences occurring simultaneously at the Javits Convention Center in New York, Matrox is taking that opportunity to launch its new multi-channel 4:2:2 10-bit H.264 encoder card, the M264. The digital video hardware and software provider will also demonstrate its Monarch HDX dual-channel H.264 encoder and VS4Recorder Pro multi-camera recording app.

M264

The M264 is an encoder card for OEMs who are looking to add IP streaming capabilities to channel-in-a-box systems, video servers, broadcast graphic systems, multiviewers and switchers or create high-density encoders, transcoders and other broadcast media equipment. When used with Matrox I/O cards it can create hybrid systems with baseband and IP streaming support. Development tools in the Matrox DSX SDKs include versatile file reading/writing, memory management, IP streaming, synchronization mechanisms and selection of software codecs and effects. A prototyping tool also provides a graphical representation of all hardware components.

In addition, Matrox’s Monarch HDX is a H.264 encoding appliance with 3G-SDI and HDMI inputs with frame synchronization will be on display. As will the VS4Recorder Pro, which is designed for use with the Matrox VS4 quad HD capture cards and has the ability to capture up to four video and audio inputs to create files for editing in Adobe, Apple and Avid programs and for archiving.

InfoComm Connections, CCW and SATCON conferences all take place from Nov. 11-12 in New York. Matrox will be located at booth 1267.